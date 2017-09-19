With the Galaxy S9 announcement still at least four months or so away, and a commercial launch going down no sooner than February 2018, there’s plenty of time left for rumors of Samsung’s “next big thing” to go from boring and predictable to wild and exciting.

We’re already hearing (far-fetched) gossip about a modular design of some sort, while the Galaxy Note 8’s sweet dual camera setup could get a major bump to 1,000 fps video recording capabilities, according to certain industry sources.

That’s not entirely implausible, of course, since Sony has been able to pull off a similarly impressive number with the Xperia XZ Premium and XZ1. The Japanese company’s two 2017 flagship phones support a groundbreaking in-house technology allowing them to add a third layer to the conventional 2-layer stacked CMOS image sensor structure.

Thus, the 19MP main camera on both those high-end Xperias contains its very own DRAM module delivering fast data readout speeds and enabling a whopping 960 frames per second Super slow motion video shooting mode.

Now, the specifics of Samsung’s comparable implementation are obviously under wraps, but word on the street is the chaebol will be able to mass-manufacture a triple-layer laminated image sensor as early as November.

That would give it plenty of time for real-life performance tests and ultimate integration on the Galaxy S9 with the incredible ability of capturing up to 1,000 photos a second. The Note 8, mind you, caps off at 240 fps, and so does Apple’s fancy iPhone X. Add existing hot stuff like 2x (or maybe 3x) optical zoom, dual OIS, live focus and dual capture to the S9 camera equation, and shutterbugs could wait until February or March for their next flagship phone purchase.