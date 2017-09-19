Android

LG V30 shipping to Korea from today, but no word about US

There’s no word yet as to when the LG V30 will be available for consumers in the United States and elsewhere to purchase — we’ve been stuck with the phrase “later this fall” since the phone was introduced on August 31.

Well, LG has announced that delivery of the phone has begun in Korea. As reported on before, the OEM has taken a lower tack to the Galaxy Note 8’s million-plus won pricing with the 128GB V30+ only nearing that mark. Korea Telecom and SunKyoung Telecom are selling the device right now — ironically leaving LG U+ out of the mix.

Waiting out the hype from the uber-expensive Note 8 and, perhaps, striking before the iPhone X can be had may be the chaebol’s strategy for the rest of the world. We’ll see what ends up happening and if it ultimately ends up paying off.

