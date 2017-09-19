iOS 11 OTA file weighs in at a whopping 2GB
It’s September 19 and that means not only watchOS 4 update time, but iOS 11, too!
Existing iPhones from the iPhone 5s onward and iPads from the iPad Air and iPad mini 2 or later and the iPod touch 6th generation are getting this update in waves. In addition to a new interface, an improved Maps application, more firepower for Siri, a file directory system and an upcoming peer-to-peer payment system, the biggest feature about it is its 2GB size.
Yes, you’ll want to be on Wi-Fi to chew up this OTA and make sure that your device has enough space to take this update on. Those of you with 16GB disks, stay safe out there.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
67%
Had It
33%
Hated It
0%