iOS 11 OTA file weighs in at a whopping 2GB

It’s September 19 and that means not only watchOS 4 update time, but iOS 11, too!

Existing iPhones from the iPhone 5s onward and iPads from the iPad Air and iPad mini 2 or later and the iPod touch 6th generation are getting this update in waves. In addition to a new interface, an improved Maps application, more firepower for Siri, a file directory system and an upcoming peer-to-peer payment system, the biggest feature about it is its 2GB size.

Yes, you’ll want to be on Wi-Fi to chew up this OTA and make sure that your device has enough space to take this update on. Those of you with 16GB disks, stay safe out there.