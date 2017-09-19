Indiegogo shelves Frank. campaign for terms of use violation

Indiegogo’s Trust and Safety team has closed the campaign for the Frank. phone.

The Canadian-led crowdfunding project was only about 23 percent to its $250,000 goal when the platform axed it because of a violation to the site’s Terms of Use. It is not clear what term or terms were violated.

The company’s premise was to provide an affordable alternative to the flagship phones. The phone itself was tracked down to be a Chinese ODM design and Frank admitted that each unit costs $150 to produce. Consumer prices ranged from $180 for an early bird perk tier to $280 for a proposed final retail price.

On a recent Pocketnow Weekly podcast, CEO Fahd Alhattab told us that Indiegogo had offered an incentive package with frontpage opportunities and other marketing tools that competing site Kickstarter would not have offered.

Frank Technologies does not have access to the campaign and backers will not be charged.