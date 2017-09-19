Huawei Mate 10 prices to rank fairly high in China

Chinese social media has a tendency to just dump information into text bins when there’s just a ton to pass through. Sometimes, it’s useful. Sometimes, it’s not. Two notes have been posted on Weibo that appear to describe attributes of the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

Of the two, Evan Blass fleshed out the specs of the Pro model, also known as “Blanc,” while only mentioning that the regular Mate 10’s codename was “Marcel.” The specs disclosed for the Mate 10 Pro in this dump don’t exactly align with those mentioned before.

Here’s a side-by-side of the line items that both sources have mentioned:

Mate 10 Pro Chinese leak @evleaks Screen size 6.0 inches 5.99 inches Resolution 2K @ 2:1 1440 x 2880 Camera f/1.6 aperture f/1.6 aperture Battery 4200mAh 4000mAh

It’s a small divergence, but it’s a divergence nonetheless. In any case, we’re in pre-release mode, so it’s best to be skeptical.

In addition to the specs mentioned, the display is said to take up 89.89 percent of the facade. The Mate 10 Pro also supports 35W charging (70 percent charge in 30 minutes), IP67 resistance protection and, believe it or not, an under-display fingerprint sensor. Domestic competitor Vivo has only gone so far as to demo technology from Qualcomm that would enable this feature.

The Mate 10’s spec sheet is a little more humble, going only with a 5.99-inch 2K 2:1 “EntireView” display which covers 84 percent of the front. The same 4,200mAh battery as seen on the Pro is here, along with the IP67 rating, iris scanning, the Leica dual-camera system with (at least) a lead sensor aperture of f/1.6. UFS 2.1 storage is promised. A more humble capacitive fingerprint sensor is on this model.

The picture you see above, separately sourced, but still found on Weibo, shows the supposed glass panels that will front the devices, with the Mate 10’s display port edging ever so slightly smaller than the Mate 10 Pro’s.

Pricing rumors have the Mate 10 start high and the Mate 10 Pro slingshot even higher, nearly matching what the iPhone 8 and iPhone X would cost in the US.

Device RAM Memory Price US equivalent Huawei Mate 10 4GB 64GB ¥4,299 $654 6GB 128GB ¥4,899 $745 256GB ¥5,599 $852 Huawei Mate 10 Pro 6GB 64GB ¥5,499 $837 128GB ¥6,199 $943 256GB ¥6,899 $1,050 8GB ¥7,499 $1,141

Funny how Huawei is reported to have aced what Apple could not: on-screen Touch ID. The sadder joke? The native OEM has an uphill battle getting customers to pay this much for a phone in a market full of capable mid-range Xiaomi, Meizu and, yes, Vivo phones.

The speculation goes on to say that a Porsche Design edition is also in the cards, though no release details are known at this point. Porsche Design has done up a couple of Huawei products in years prior.