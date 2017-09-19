The weave pattern is apparently all the rage in Silicon Valley. It’s on Google’s Daydream View headset and Apple’s HomePod smart speaker. Well, we see some analogue going on between the HomePod and a smaller version of the Google Home, said to be named the Google Home Mini.

Droid Life has the pictures and pricing of this device in three colors: Chalk, Charcoal and Coral. Yes, this came with the Pixel leaks of today.

In any case, the woven material appears to be applied to a “souffle-top” above a fixed polycarbonate “bowl” base. Google’s four-color palette gets displayed in LEDs embedded under the weave.

The speaker, which will run Google Assistant and take voice requests for most any request, will supposedly cost $49.