Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S8+: Samsung’s Best Phablet? (Video)
You could practically write off this comparison with the stylus one of these phones comes with.
But don’t do so just yet. Sure, we know that the Note 8 has more features on a tit-for-tat basis when compared to the Galaxy S8+ — some would say that with the middling battery the phablet has, that would be to its detriment. Add in sharper corners and a meaner feel to the 6.8-inch device and you’ll probably eat dust at some point and find a cracked screen waiting for you.
Where does your balance come into play when talking about the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8+? Juan Carlos Bagnell has his and we’re taking a look at it right now in the video.
Pocketnow’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8 coverage is brought to you by dbrand — manufacturer of precision cut skins for smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets. Visit dbrand.com to configure your own Galaxy Note 8 skin, or pick one up for any of their supported devices, including iPhones, the Essential Phone, and even MacBooks.