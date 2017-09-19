Word on the street is Huawei will unveil no less than three Mate 10 variants in Germany next month, but although the “Pro” edition should largely seize the spotlight with a rumored 2:1 “EntireView” display, we know way more about the “regular” model.

Already rendered based on factory CADs (computer-aided designs), this is widely expected to stick to a screen with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and, most likely, a humbler resolution than the Mate 10 Pro’s 2880 x 1440 pixel count.

On the plus side, we have every reason to believe both giants pack Kirin 970 processing power, aiming to give Apple’s iPhone X a run for its money in the AI capabilities department. And a freshly leaked real-world snapshot confirms the “standard” Huawei Mate 10 is quite the looker too.

It’s arguably not as eye-catching as the “all-screen” iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 or Essential Phone, leaving that task to its professional sibling, but it makes no major esthetic compromises either. No divisive “notch”, no front camera cutout, and despite relatively slim horizontal bezels, there’s still plenty of room for a physical fingerprint scanner on its “chin.”

With almost unnoticeable vertical borders, the screen-to-body ratio could well exceed 77 or 78 percent, and if the Mate 10 is affordable enough compared to the Mate 10 Pro, we can definitely see it strike box-office gold.