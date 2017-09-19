ASUS ZenFone V launches under the radar at Verizon
The ASUS ZenFone V was introduced this weekend by ASUS. It’s a phone with last year’s big specs, but, as we’ve said, it’s the only thing that’s even close to a normal release we’ve seen from the Taiwanese manufacturer in the US. The company said that it would be a Verizon exclusive.
Monday comes along and there it is on Verizon’s site. The carrier didn’t even do the courtesy of saying anything on its social media or firing a press release. The phone’s stuck in the meadowlands of Big Red’s roster, right between the Moto Z2 Force and the Galaxy S6.
It has a Snapdragon 820 and 4GB of RAM. It also has a 23-megapixel camera. And it has big stereo speakers. More specs can be found here. And it costs $384 — $16 per month for two years.
