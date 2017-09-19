Apple isn’t quite done alienating potential budget-conscious buyers of new and old iDevices for the year. After deciding to charge an all-time high starting price of $999 for the iPhone X stateside, which predictably goes way up in markets like Russia, China or Australia, the always profit-focused tech giant also raised iPad Pro rates with absolutely no explanation.

Worse still, AppleCare+ coverage will set mindful future iPhone X owners back an almost absurd $199 (service fees not included), while new iPhone 6s Plus and 7 Plus adopters need to pay more than existing ones for the exact same extended warranty support.

But the icing on Cupertino’s greed cake comes in the form of an inexplicable screen repair mark-up discovered before the iPhone X’s rehabilitation terms in out-of-warranty circumstances are even revealed.

Those who may need to replace their iPhone 6s Plus or 7 Plus screens due to “accidental damage or mishandling”, as well as non-AppleCare+ subscribers, will cough up $169 at an authorized shop, up from a previous charge of $149.

Meanwhile, iPhone 6s and 7 screen replacements are now priced at $149 a pop, compared to $129 before the X, 8 and 8 Plus were unveiled. Speaking of, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have their displays officially valued at $149 and $169 respectively for out-of-AppleCare+ repairs. Now, how much do you want to bet the X will fetch at least $199?