$79.99 gets you the ZTE Tempo X on Boost Mobile

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210
Quad-core (4x1.1GHz Cortex-A7)
Adreno 304 GPU

Screen Size

5 inches
480 x 854 (~196 ppi)

Memory

1GB RAM

Storage

8GB storage + microSD up to 64GB

Camera/s

Rear: 5MP
Front: 2MP

Battery

2,200mAh removable battery

Release Date

September 19th, 2017

Weight

150 grams

Operating System

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Burner phones aren’t you thing, we know, but stick with us for a second.

For $79.99, you could get a BLU Studio Selfie 3 off of Amazon. It’d have Android Marshmallow, a quad-core MediaTek processing with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of native storage, a 5-inch 720p display and a 2,200mAh battery. The top point here are the 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back. You can take it to AT&T or T-Mobile and see what you can do.

Or, you can get a ZTE Tempo X on Boost Mobile for $79.99. Same 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The battery’s the same size. The screen’s actually worse at 480p. The cameras compare poorly. But there are a couple of advantages that are purely on optimization levels: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. That Android Nougat’s a pretty clean version, too, and if you’re somewhat paranoid on BLU’s firmware security even after a recent controversy, it’s a better bite for your cash. It runs on the Sprint network — yes, we know that’s a killer, that line.

But if you’re still interested, the link to purchase is below.

