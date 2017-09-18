Android

T-Mobile de-prioritization cap upped 56 percent to 50GB

Contents
Advertisement

We boldly made the claim that the de-prioritization cap was the next front in the United States carrier wars back when T-Mobile raised that cap from 28GB to 30GB.

The “Fair Usage Threshold,” as part of the T-Mobile ONE plan’s stipulations, allowed the network to throttle users’ speeds in high congestion areas and periods if they used more than a certain amount of data in a bill cycle. Keep in mind that the Un-carrier has hiked this number from 23GB to the current 32GB at some point — carriers’ typical explanation for how they set this cap is that it’s the third percentile (3%) of data use evaluated every so often.

Funny how things continue to change. Android Central picked up on an internal bulletin from an anonymous source reading that T-Mobile’s threshold would jump to 50GB from September 20. And then, T-Mobile itself started confirming the news.

Those streaming Netflix for free on T-Mobile’s tab will be pretty happy to see this, right? The dilemma of network management will be an easier one… though if a particular cell site is getting normal load, over-users won’t be affected by throttling, and if it’s under heavy load, everyone would be suffering anyways.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Android Central
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
carriers, data, Leaks, News, T-Mobile, T-Mobile One, Throttling, unlimited data, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.