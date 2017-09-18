iOS

Sprint’s iPhone 8 can be yours free of charge now with a trade-in and 18-month lease plan

Since it’s probably no longer a good idea to pre-order an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus directly from Apple’s online store, those seeking alternative ways of receiving the smaller new model on launch day can rejoice hearing Sprint just outdid itself.

Forget free $350 credit, as the “Now Network” lets you lower the iPhone 8’s monthly price to… $0 with an eligible trade-in. You’ll obviously need to already own a pretty great device in mint condition, and technically, you’re looking at a limited 18-month lease here. At the end of the program, you may upgrade to a new iPhone (at a price, presumably), give up the 8 or pay some considerable moolah to actually become its proprietor.

As for the list of “eligible” products, it’s predictably short, including merely the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note 8. Now, who in their right mind would abandon a Note 8 they literally just purchased for the “privilege” of leasing an iPhone 8?!

Still, that iPhone 7 – 8 exchange doesn’t sound half bad, with the latter variant typically fetching $29.17 a month on Sprint’s 18-month lease plan.

Meanwhile, if you have a working iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, LG G5, G6, V20, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Z Play, Z2 Force, Z Force Droid or Z2 Play you want to get rid of, America’s fourth largest wireless operator offers 50 percent savings on iPhone 8 Flex pricing.

Perhaps most importantly, you’re promised in-store iPhone 8, 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 availability on Friday, September 22, as well as swift delivery of pre-ordered units.

Source
Sprint Newsroom
