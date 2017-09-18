Tencent failed to ink a Spotify acquisition

As Spotify reportedly navigates its own stock exchange listing attempt, it has had to forego spending cash on an acquisition of SoundCloud. It’s never made money in its existence and, even with 60 million subscribers, will struggle to grow to profit with even more capital.

Would the Swedish music streaming service be better off getting acquired? Maybe, but it rebuffed an attempt by Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent. TechCrunch claims from its source that discussions were held earlier this year.

Rumors say Tencent Music — with brands QQ Music, Kogou and Kuwo reaching over 600 million users — is also looking for an initial public offering and investor funding with a capitalization goal of $10 billion. Spotify, which is currently valued at $13 billion, was seen as a way for Tencent to extend its reach outside of China with more than 60 extra regions to serve.

There’s no indication of how far along the talks went, but it looks like Spotify continues to pave its own path.