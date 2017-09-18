You can (partially) disable the Galaxy S8 and Note 8’s Bixby key now with no workarounds
Like pretty much all its top-tier digital assistant rivals, Bixby got off to a promising start early this year on the wildly successful Galaxy S8 duo while feeling somewhat half-baked.
Unfortunately for Samsung, market veterans Siri, Alexa, Cortana and Google Assistant can tout great progress over the years (or year), continuing to expand their reach, versatility and linguistic skills as the newcomer is still struggling to take off.
In a nutshell, Bixby has the potential to be
awesome useful, but for the most part, it’s not quite there yet. Now, Galaxy S8 users have been trying for ages to put it in the back seat, at least temporarily, which Samsung adamantly rejected.
With the Galaxy Note 8 also out in stores and prominently featuring the in-house AI as your primary choice of virtual assistants, it’s a little surprising to see a Bixby Home deactivation option added all of a sudden to both the S Pen-wielding giant and its two Infinity Display-sporting forerunners.
There’s apparently a small software update (slowly) going around that lets you quickly access a toggle limiting the Bixby key’s often annoying functionality. If you want, the physical button located right below your volume controls can do nothing now if you merely press it, only retaining the press and hold activation of Bixby Voice.
Technically, Bixby isn’t going anywhere, voice commands can be initiated the same old way, and even the Google Now-inspired Home menu will still be always one swipe away. But the number of accidental activations should go down considerably once everyone receives this long-awaited update.