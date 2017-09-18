An unplanned promise: Motorola digs in for Android Oreo for Moto G4 Plus
Motorola is walking back what it walked back about the Moto G4 Plus: this device and no other Moto G4 device will actually receive Android 8.0 Oreo.
After pulling marketing materials for the Moto G4 Plus (again, only for the G4 Plus) with mistaken mentions of software updates to Android “N and O,” the company has told Android Police that it will ultimately honor its original statement, but won’t have a strict timeline for it.
It’s been brought to our attention that there were some errors in our marketing materials around Android O upgrades for Moto G4 Plus. This was an oversight on our part and we apologize for this miscommunication. It’s our general practice for the Moto G family to get one major OS upgrade per device, but it’s important to us we keep our promises, so in addition to the N upgrade it has already received, we will be upgrading Moto G4 Plus to Android O. Because this is an unplanned upgrade, it will take some time to fit it into our upgrade schedule. Watch our software upgrade page for more information.
When it comes to smartphones, manufacturers discriminate how much priority should be given to its devices based on class. The general thought is that flagship Android phones will get 2 years of major OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Alas, the Moto G4 Plus, be it for silicon or for the lack of star features, may distract from updates for the four(!) current Moto G-series phones as well as the Moto Z phones that get extended support.
The one-cycle update policy may not seem fair, but it’s there for some reason. Even if it’s so narrowly revoked for one phone and not the Moto G4 or Moto G4 Play.