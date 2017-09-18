Gorgeous smartwatch with Amazon Alexa — just $129.99

Everybody knows of the super quality and price associated with Martian watches already, but this new model blows all of its competition out of the water. The Martian mVoice Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa is the watch of the future.

These Martian watches retain the style and allure of the classical analog clock design while also allowing you to access Amazon Alexa straight from your wrist. With countless useful voice commands, you can control your home’s devices without ever getting off the couch. This watch is the secret to streamlining your productive life.

Right now is the best time to get the Martian mVoice Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa as it is currently 55% off. You can get your very own smartwatch for just $129.99.