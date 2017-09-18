Android

iPhone X vs iPhone 8, Huawei Mate 10 teasers & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about how the iPhone X and how its hindering sales on the iPhone 8. Then we talk about the Huawei Mate 10 and how the company claims to bring real AI to the platform. Then we talk about Huawei again, this time because of the trademark of Huawei Pay. Samsung follows as the company has offered a way to disable the Bixby button on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and its deals on Sprint.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Sprint’s iPhone 8 can be yours free of charge now with a trade-in and 18-month lease plan
You can (partially) disable the Galaxy S8 and Note 8’s Bixby key now with no workarounds
A tale of trademarks: Huawei Pay registered in Europe, US
Huawei Mate 10 billed as ‘the real AI phone’ in iPhone X parody video
KGI: iPhone 8 sales dented with restrained iPhone X demand

