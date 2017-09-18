Thanks to a mix of official announcements and inside information revealed by some of the industry’s most prolific and trusted serial leakers, there’s healthy buzz around the impending Huawei Mate 10 but the Chinese OEM still has secrets left up its sleeve as well.

This hype-building campaign continues to rely heavily on rival taunting, which the public may not always appreciate but companies can regularly count on to get a conversation going.

After teasing a “#beyondthegalaxy” October 16 launch, with everything that “matters” in tow, not necessarily something “bigger”, Huawei has predictably moved on from Samsung to unsubtly mock Apple.

The two are currently engaged in a fierce battle for the global smartphone market’s silver medal placement, and following several months of typical ranking reversal, the Cupertino-based tech giant is obviously expecting the situation to go back to “normal.”

Let's face it, facial recognition isn't for everyone.Unlock the future with #TheRealAIPhone. 16.10.2017 Posted by Huawei Mobile on Friday, September 15, 2017

Interestingly enough, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus aren’t deemed worthy of ridicule, with the iPhone X instead targeted by Huawei’s latest humorous social media update. “Facial recognition isn’t for everyone”, according to China’s top mobile device vendor, with “#TheRealAIPhone” coming in less than a month to “unlock the future.”

The rival-attacking text is accompanied by a short video showing a clown face (for some reason) failing a rather lengthy authentication procedure. Is Huawei calling iFans clowns?

That would be seriously unwise, so let’s just point out the Kirin 970 chip boasts a dedicated “Neural Processing Unit” aiming to “bring AI experiences to life”, as well as change “the way we interact with our devices.”

Apple’s A11 Bionic SoC packs its own “neural engine purpose-built for machine learning”, enabling the iPhone X to “learn from observation.” Beyond corny jokes, that sounds like a very interesting war between two similarly impressive technologies.