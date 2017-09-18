Amazon Tap is $50 off until 3am Eastern

As the first-gen Amazon Echo speakers continue to depreciate on the storefront, — now on $79.99 and $37.99, respectively — we’re now starting to see some movement on the Amazon Tap.

Ever since the portable speaker got updated to always listen for assistant commands, the Tap has proven to be a versatile player for home and away. Even if the Wi-Fi situation gets iffy and Alexa becomes unreachable, it can still be a pretty good Bluetooth speaker.

All this to say that it’s available for a limited time (until September 19 at 3am Eastern) for $79.99, $50 off. It’s just as expensive as a refurbished original Echo at this point. Hit the source link below this story to get at it.