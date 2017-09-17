Unlocked Essential Phone can work on Verizon now

The Essential Phone is one odd cat in the United States’ cluster of smartphones. Sprint is the only carrier selling the device while Essential itself has an unlocked version, but only for AT&T and T-Mobile.

Verizon, which has been accepting unlocked phones for a good length now, has been the only odd one out on this phone. But Essential has corrected that.

We’re excited to share that Essential Phone is now compatible with the @Verizon network. #ThisisEssential — Essential (@essential) September 16, 2017

The Essential Phone is now certified to run on Verizon’s cellular bands. You wouldn’t easily know it from anything else — not on the Essential site, for one — but for that Tweet. That’s mostly credited to Sprint being the main hitch for the device and it’s getting more marketing slots on Essential’s feed.