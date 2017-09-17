School officials in one Massachusetts town are scrambling to acquire hundreds of new Chromebooks and iPads after having to toss out 1,169 Lenovo Chromebook N21 and N22 laptops.

The East Bridgewater public school district made the decision to recall the Chromebooks after investigating three separate sparking and smoking incidents with the laptops over nine months. The latest incident took place on Tuesday, with a student reporting smoke coming out of the front-facing camera.

Lenovo told superintendent Liz Legault that the sparking “was low voltage [and] that the plastic was fire resistant.”

The district spent approximately $213,000 on the Chromebooks and, by school committee approval, will be able to spend another $181,155 for iPads, charging carts and more Chromebooks made by HP. Officials are working with insurance and Lenovo to resolve some of the losses incurred.

The Enterprise reports that students are struggling to cope as teachers, who have already integrated Chromebooks into daily lesson plans.

“Most teachers require [computer use in class],” one student said. “Like, you can’t use your phones, and they expect you to have all your homework on it.”