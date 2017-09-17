The three big names in modems these days are Qualcomm, Qualcomm and Qualcomm. Some would say the chipmaker’s prominence and dominance has come to a legal impasse, but in any case, parallel competitors and smartphone manufacturers have their own ways of getting on the market: making their own chipsets and putting them to market in their own smartphones.

After introducing the HiSilicon-made Kirin 970, parent company Huawei has gone to brag about that chipset’s speeds. It conducted tests with telecom hardware testing firm Rohde & Schwarz and, with 4×4 MIMO and 256-QAM, was able to achieve LTE Category 13 upload speeds and Category 18 download speeds with a top rate of 1.2Gbps.

“A new milestone has been achieved to show that Huawei’s Kirin SoC is once again in a leading position in the LTE-[Advanced]-pro wireless communication industry,” said Ai Wei, HiSilicon Senior Vice President.

In addition to the above technologies, the chip can also support 5-carrier aggregation.

A similar speed was recently recorded with the Snapdragon 835’s modem on Verizon’s network and the upcoming Snapdragon 845’s modem on the T-Mobile network. The earliest we can expect the Snapdragon 845 on a device will be early next year. The Kirin 970, however, will almost certainly be in the Huawei Mate 10, to be released October 16.