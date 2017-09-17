Huawei Mate 10’s Kirin 970 hits 1.2Gbps downlink, looks to step in with the crowd
The three big names in modems these days are Qualcomm, Qualcomm and Qualcomm. Some would say the chipmaker’s prominence and dominance has come to a legal impasse, but in any case, parallel competitors and smartphone manufacturers have their own ways of getting on the market: making their own chipsets and putting them to market in their own smartphones.
After introducing the HiSilicon-made Kirin 970, parent company Huawei has gone to brag about that chipset’s speeds. It conducted tests with telecom hardware testing firm Rohde & Schwarz and, with 4×4 MIMO and 256-QAM, was able to achieve LTE Category 13 upload speeds and Category 18 download speeds with a top rate of 1.2Gbps.
“A new milestone has been achieved to show that Huawei’s Kirin SoC is once again in a leading position in the LTE-[Advanced]-pro wireless communication industry,” said Ai Wei, HiSilicon Senior Vice President.
In addition to the above technologies, the chip can also support 5-carrier aggregation.
A similar speed was recently recorded with the Snapdragon 835’s modem on Verizon’s network and the upcoming Snapdragon 845’s modem on the T-Mobile network. The earliest we can expect the Snapdragon 845 on a device will be early next year. The Kirin 970, however, will almost certainly be in the Huawei Mate 10, to be released October 16.