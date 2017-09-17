Android

HTC “Vive Focus” trademark registered with EU, US

Contents
Advertisement

In the midst of speculation that HTC is selling itself, the Taiwanese company is acting like there is, in fact, a tomorrow to be had. An app update has significantly expanding the user experience possibilities for its flagship U11 phone and virtual reality headsets continue to get sold with the Vive division.

Two years post-launch of the original PC-tethered headset, there’s now a new product that has a name to it: the Vive Focus. Trademark information on the European Union Intellectual Property Office and the US Patent and Trademark Office, tracked by LetsGoDigital, confirm that HTC is behind the term, used to describe some sort of “head mounted display” that shows a “computer simulated reality.”

Earlier this year, HTC teased a Vive standalone VR headset to the Chinese audience. The company has also committed to the Google Daydream VR platform for at least one such headset. What we might end up calling the final products, though, is yet to be truly determined.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
LetsGoDigital
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Europe, headset, HTC, News, Trademark, US, Vive Focus, Vive Standalone VR, VR
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.