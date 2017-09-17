HTC “Vive Focus” trademark registered with EU, US

In the midst of speculation that HTC is selling itself, the Taiwanese company is acting like there is, in fact, a tomorrow to be had. An app update has significantly expanding the user experience possibilities for its flagship U11 phone and virtual reality headsets continue to get sold with the Vive division.

Two years post-launch of the original PC-tethered headset, there’s now a new product that has a name to it: the Vive Focus. Trademark information on the European Union Intellectual Property Office and the US Patent and Trademark Office, tracked by LetsGoDigital, confirm that HTC is behind the term, used to describe some sort of “head mounted display” that shows a “computer simulated reality.”

Earlier this year, HTC teased a Vive standalone VR headset to the Chinese audience. The company has also committed to the Google Daydream VR platform for at least one such headset. What we might end up calling the final products, though, is yet to be truly determined.