Android

Dual-SIM Galaxy Note 8 sold out at $900 on eBay, still sells at $1,100

Contents
Advertisement

eBay seller never-msrp had a lot of 135 dual-SIM Galaxy Note 8 units to sell. There’s cellular band support for every major US carrier and room to grow, too. And each phone was priced at $899.99. Obviously, when one can save anywhere from $40 to $80 on such a pricey phone, no matter how they pay for it, it’s a pretty enticing deal. It didn’t last long.

The more disconcerting thing is that the very same item is back on sale. Same eBay. Same seller. Same Note 8. Same dual-SIM. The cost? $1,099.99.

The most disconcerting detail? It’s selling out. 44 units of this batch have already been sold and only one color, Orchid Gray, is available as of this post. Perhaps customers are hawking for a price dip — the seller could be surfing prices up and down to test fans’ willingness and demand to get a Note 8.

The current listing is sourced in the link below.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
67%
Had It
0%
Hated It
33%
Via
eBay (deprecated)
Source
eBay
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, Deals, discounts, Dual-SIM, Ebay, Galaxy Note 8, News, Samsung
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.