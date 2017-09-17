An ASUS phone on an American carrier only comes once in a blue moon and there always has to be a catch to it. Remember the PadFone X on AT&T? What fun we had. And then Verizon took on the ZenFone AR — Google Tango phone number two… only to be made to feel obsolete with ARCore technology.

Normal is a unicorn for ASUS phones in the United States. But the “Verizon exclusive” ZenFone V may be the on-ramp that the Taiwanese manufacturer needs to gain some support.

While it does utilize last year’s Snapdragon 820 from Qualcomm, it does have a competitive AMOLED display, USB 3.0 with Type-C and NXP Smart AMP technology on its five-magnet stereo speakers.

All that’s missing is a price tag — Verizon has yet to issue a press release or a product page.