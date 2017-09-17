Android

ASUS announces ZenFone V, all that’s left is Verizon to welcome it

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
Quad-core (4x2.2GHz Kryo)
Adreno 530 GPU

Screen Size

5.2 inches AMOLED
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)

Memory

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 23MP PixelMaster @ f/2.0 w/ OIS, EIS
Front: 8MP @ f/2.0

Battery

3,000mAh battery
PowerDeliver 2.0 (18W fast charging)

Weight

147 grams

Materials

Glass finish

Operating System

ZenUI 3.0
Android 7.0 Nougat

An ASUS phone on an American carrier only comes once in a blue moon and there always has to be a catch to it. Remember the PadFone X on AT&T? What fun we had. And then Verizon took on the ZenFone AR — Google Tango phone number two… only to be made to feel obsolete with ARCore technology.

Normal is a unicorn for ASUS phones in the United States. But the “Verizon exclusive” ZenFone V may be the on-ramp that the Taiwanese manufacturer needs to gain some support.

While it does utilize last year’s Snapdragon 820 from Qualcomm, it does have a competitive AMOLED display, USB 3.0 with Type-C and NXP Smart AMP technology on its five-magnet stereo speakers.

All that’s missing is a price tag — Verizon has yet to issue a press release or a product page.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
63%
Like It
25%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
13%
Via
GSMArena
Source
ASUS
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Asus, exclusivity, News, Specs, Verizon, ZenFone V
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.