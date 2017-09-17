ASUS announces ZenFone V, all that’s left is Verizon to welcome it
Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
Quad-core (4x2.2GHz Kryo)
Adreno 530 GPU
5.2 inches AMOLED
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)
4GB LPDDR4 RAM
32GB storage + microSD up to 256GB
Rear: 23MP PixelMaster @ f/2.0 w/ OIS, EIS
Front: 8MP @ f/2.0
3,000mAh battery
PowerDeliver 2.0 (18W fast charging)
147 grams
Glass finish
ZenUI 3.0
Android 7.0 Nougat
An ASUS phone on an American carrier only comes once in a blue moon and there always has to be a catch to it. Remember the PadFone X on AT&T? What fun we had. And then Verizon took on the ZenFone AR — Google Tango phone number two… only to be made to feel obsolete with ARCore technology.
Normal is a unicorn for ASUS phones in the United States. But the “Verizon exclusive” ZenFone V may be the on-ramp that the Taiwanese manufacturer needs to gain some support.
While it does utilize last year’s Snapdragon 820 from Qualcomm, it does have a competitive AMOLED display, USB 3.0 with Type-C and NXP Smart AMP technology on its five-magnet stereo speakers.
All that’s missing is a price tag — Verizon has yet to issue a press release or a product page.