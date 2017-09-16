The OnePlus 5 came into India’s fray during an ICC championship match against Pakistan with an ad featuring Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Xiaomi is not above using a Japanese fictional character to promote the Redmi Note 4X.

And now, we’re talking about Xiaomi launching an endorsed product in India: the Mi Band HRX Edition. It’s a Mi Band 2 — 23-day battery life, IP67 splash resistance and OLED display all withstanding — but with the trademarks of renowned actor Hrithik Roshan, the son of filmmaker Rakesh and the winner of six Filmfares.

It’s had an introductory discount of a whole Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,299 ($20), so get it while it’s still even more cheap, we guess.