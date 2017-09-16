Virgin Mobile getting iPhone 8 sales going September 29

With the iPhone being so important at Virgin Mobile USA, it’s important to be active on the new devices when they come out. It is the first major prepaid operator to announce availability for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: pre-orders start September 22 and shipments take place from September 29.

A one-week delay from the rest of the crew isn’t much the matter if the deal is right, though, and Virgin Mobile is still offering its Inner Circle upgraders and new customers a full year’s service for $1 with an iPhone purchase through September 28. Even if people decided to buy rogue through the Apple Store, an unlocked iPhone 8 received on September 22 should be able to jump in on the deal.

Even with relatively high customer churn rates, the economics of the prepaid carrier business tend to get customers to invest heavily at the outset by putting on upfront hardware costs. They then provide value by charging smaller bills for service.

When it comes to Sprint subsidiary, the hardware part is especially difficult as it has opted to go only with iPhones these days — at least for new customers, as existing ones still have Android options for the time being — and it’s doubly difficult when the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X come out. The two regular models have gone up in price relative to last year and we won’t even start with that $999 phone.

Virgin Mobile will carry iPhone X pre-orders from October 27 like the rest of the pack, though delivery dates were not noted.