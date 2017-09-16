Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review – Doing bigger, better! (Video)

Watch our Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review! We live in a world full of smartphone offerings. Some are great at harnessing simplicity, others at being the best all-rounder. There are some that do a better job at addressing the audiophile and the video creator. And then there are the phones that defy everyone at offering greatness, for nearly half the price.

So when Samsung claims that its new Galaxy Note 8 is designed to “Do bigger things.” A phone that’s even priced on the premise that it can help you achieve more, well that’s kind of a tall order. The question is: can it deliver? Watch our Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review to learn more.

Pocketnow’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8 coverage is brought to you by dbrand — manufacturer of precision cut skins for smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets. Visit dbrand.com to configure your own Galaxy Note 8 skin, or pick one up for any of their supported devices, including iPhones, the Essential Phone, and even MacBooks.

