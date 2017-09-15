Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 didn’t even take a minute to sell out

As the Chinese manufacturer celebrates another successful and furious flash sale to launch the new Mi MIX 2 phone, Xiaomi partner investor Sun Changxu notes that the company has achieved a difficult watermark.

The first batch of the limited-bezel device (some say, but the company has yet to confirm, that we’re seeing a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio), which features a Snapdragon 835 and costs from ¥3,299 ($504), sold out in just 58 seconds.

Furthermore, Sun said that more than 100,000 customers got a pre-order in and just as many registered their interest prior to the day of sales — a relatively difficult task for a phone of that price bracket. But with well-vested interest in the original Mi MIX spilling over into its redux and the persistance of that demand in the face of competing products from Samsung and LG, there may be a good pit of loyalty to put into this sum.

Sales are slated to continue in China and India.