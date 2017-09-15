Today’s a pretty big day for worldwide smartphone power users, loyal to both Android and iOS platforms, as iPhone 8 and 8 Plus pre-orders are underway following a formal announcement this very past Tuesday, while Samsung is officially kicking off Galaxy Note 8 sales across 42 countries.

That tally, by the way, handily beats Apple’s first wave of 29 global territories with actual iPhone 8 availability coming next Friday, September 22. On the 29th, of course, the two incremental sequels for last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are slated to expand to an additional 29 markets, rapidly bringing the total to a whopping 58.

But Samsung isn’t going to sit idly by while its arch-rival conquers the world even before launching the eye-catching iPhone X in early November, naturally planning to continue the Note 8’s rollout “in the weeks ahead.”

In case you’re wondering, that exclusive main US pre-order promotion will still run for a little while longer, namely until September 24, hooking up early adopters of Samsung’s latest “Infinity Display” hero device with either a Gear 360 camera or a 128GB microSD EVO+ card/fast charge wireless charging convertible combo.

In partially related news, Korean pre-orders have surpassed 800,000 units already after needing just one day to beat the Note 7’s 13-day record. That’s eight hundred thousand Note 8 phones now pre-sold in one week or so, adding to the S Pen-wielding phablet’s incredible early US success and posing quite a threat to rival new iPhones, especially those yet to be released.