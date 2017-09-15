Ever bought a face mask? For Halloween jaunts? Getting some assured shut-eye? Maybe you’re in high-speed sports in difficult climes? Or, you have a contagious disease or are avoiding contagion. These are pretty practical uses for a face mask in a regular lifestyle.

China tends to push — will them, if you will — new purpose into things. It tries to make that kind of stuff normal. Goji berries are a medicinal ingredient. But they’re also apparently superfoods (which is actually sort of BS).

And now, we have face masks to prevent false Face ID authentication for people who plan to get an iPhone X. Yes, despite all the prods that it’s 200 times more secure than Touch ID, that the Attention feature will keep malicious actors locked out if they decide to scan your sleeping face and that you actually look good in a black polyesther screen.

Sure, it’s the equivalent of about $5 or $20, even, but hey, if the mask fits, wear it and get an iPhone X. Let the sellers optimize that search engine all they want.