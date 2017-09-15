Android

iPhone X crazy performance, Galaxy Note 8 launch & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Apple’s iPhone X and the crazy performance of the A11 Bionic chip. Then we talk about Face ID on the iPhone X and a couple of new tricks that Apple has shared. Andy Rubin and his Essential Phone follow as we hear more of the plan going forward for other markets and carriers. The pre-orders of the iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K are next. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and its global launch.

Stories:
Apple A11 Bionic performance compares well to 13-inch MacBook Pro
More Face ID details revealed: how to quickly disable it, ‘most’ sunglasses supported, no sharing
Andy Rubin answers burning Essential Phone questions: updates, jacks, expansions and more
A few hours in, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K delivery times have started expanding
Samsung is officially launching the Galaxy Note 8 in 42 global markets today

