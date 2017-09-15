So what if the iPhone X sounds like it’s two generations ahead of the iPhone 8, which in turn looks eerily similar to the 7, 6s and even 2014’s now discontinued 6? Apple can always count on its devoted iFans jumping at the opportunity of an incremental hardware upgrade, as proven by the rapidly increasing shipping times of the latest 4.7/5.5-inch iOS duo.

Global iPhone 8 pre-orders have literally just begun a few hours ago as we write this, and both the smaller and plus-sized variants are listed on the US Apple Store as arriving on your doorstep in “1-2 weeks.”

Technically, the launch date is exactly seven days away, but either demand is too strong or supply too weak for Cupertino to commit to September 22 deliveries. Maybe a bit of both. In any case, you could try to reserve a unit in a nearby physical store to potentially shorten the wait, or book a less popular configuration, locked to your carrier of choice, with 256GB storage space in tow.

64 gig unlocked models of both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus appear to be selling like hotcakes, though it remains to be seen if Apple will want to share early pre-order numbers come Monday.

Meanwhile, the similarly iterative but LTE-connected Apple Watch Series 3 seems even harder to procure, shipping in 3 to 4 weeks even if you choose some of the most expensive case and band combos.

Finally, the long overdue Apple TV 4K can be yours in “5-7 business days” with 32GB storage or a whopping “2-3 weeks” stateside at the time of writing.