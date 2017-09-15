Looking for a bargain, steal or just a very hard to turn down deal on a high-end Android smartphone? Keep looking, as you can probably do better for less money than the $610 and up Google’s original Pixel and Pixel XL are currently fetching after decent Newegg discounts.

“Decent” is in fact the best way to describe these flash promos, set to run for nearly six more days if no doubt limited stocks aren’t depleted sooner. Still top choices for mobile software purists, the two HTC-designed Google devices will be replaced come next month.

But the Pixel 2 and XL 2 (or 2 XL) are likely to cost a fortune, bringing to the table among others stereo speakers, “Active Edge” functionality and a “FullVision” display as far as the larger variant is concerned.

Bottom line, you won’t be making the deals of a lifetime, but the 128GB Pixel and Pixel XL offer adequate bang for $609.99 and $649.99 respectively. Newegg claims those prices are 32 and 35 percent off, down from $900 and $1000 MSRPs, though in reality, El Goog charges only $749 and $869.

Still, you’re saving a respectable $140 and $220 respectively, not to mention the US Google Store is fresh out of “Quite Black” 128 gig Pixel inventory. Newegg unfortunately doesn’t let you choose a different color, but at least you’re getting a standard one-year warranty. Also, “vanilla” Android 8.0 Oreo, pretty great single rear-facing cameras, 4GB RAM, sharp AMOLED screens and unlimited Google Photos storage for your pics and videos.