Microsoft made quite a splash about a year ago with the announcement of affordable Windows 10-powered VR headsets, despite leaving out many key details, their full spec sheets and exact release dates.

While Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo kept us waiting however, Oculus, HTC and Sony started slashing the prices of market veterans as various sequels and spin-offs are likely in fairly advanced stages of development.

Still, it’s probably not too late for an immersive, ergonomic and relatively inexpensive Windows Mixed Reality device like the Dell Visor to make it in this increasingly crowded and competitive industry.

As promised just a couple of weeks back, the Visor will begin shipping “globally” on October 17, going on pre-order today in the US and the UK. For the time being, the manufacturer’s official American and British e-stores, plus pcworld.co.uk, are the only places you can secure an early copy in.

Stateside, the Dell Visor costs $349.99 by itself or $449.98 with a pair of black handheld controllers also included. Over in GB, those purchasing the headset solo need to cough up £358.39 (around $485), with the special bundle setting you back £429.99 ($582) total.

By no means unique compared to its “ecosystem” compadres in terms of specs and features, the Visor aims to stand out with a clean, straightforward and comfortable design. Its 110 degrees field of view and 90Hz refresh rate are identical to HTC Vive and Oculus Rift’s numbers, but the dual 2.89-inch LCD panels actually deliver a superior resolution of 1440 x 1440 pixels per eye.

All in all, you’re looking at a decent value proposition here, as long as you own or plan to buy a compatible PC.