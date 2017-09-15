Rural is where the carriers are at nowadays. AT&T is looking to plastic antennas and T-Mobile has full-scale cellular infrastructure and new spectrum to grab new customers away from regional carriers or barely touched areas. It’s a big investment, but between roaming agreements and customer churn, it may be a worthwhile option for the networks.

Verizon, though, boasts thorough nationwide coverage, but will be dropping 8,500 rural customers on October 17. Big Red told Ars Technica that 19,000 lines across 13 states will be disconnected for generating roaming charges above the price that the customers pay every month.

“We sent these notices in advance so customers have plenty of time to choose another wireless provider,” a spokesperson said.

The soon-to-be booted clients in Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah and Wisconsin were advertised the Verizon Unlimited package. One family being booted never used more than 50GB across four lines.

“Now we are left with very few choices, none of them with good service,” the customer said to Ars. “I guess small-town America means nothing to these people. It’s OK—though I live in a small town, I know a lot of people, and I’m telling every one of them to steer clear of Verizon.”

Verizon is not offering customers the opportunity to stick with the carrier by any condition and has deemed affected customers’ primary place of use as “outside the Verizon service area.” The Bangor Daily News in Maine reported that Verizon is pulling out of its partnerships with small, rural wireless operators in several states after racking up costs higher than expected in the wake of the Verizon Unlimited launch. It appears that there at least multiple waves of agreement cancellations in at least the past several months.

The small carriers say that they were contracted to build out their network for the prize of a Verizon partnership and at least one state attorneys general is looking into legal options.