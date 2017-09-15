AT&T’s LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE scores Android Wear 2.0 about six months late
It feels fitting, almost poetic, for LG’s delay-plagued Watch Urbane 2nd Edition to receive the essential Android Wear 2.0 update seven long months after the commercial launch of the Korean company’s Watch Sport and Watch Style with the same OS version pre-loaded.
We’re talking about AT&T’s LTE-enabled configuration here, of course, as Verizon already rolled out an identical goodie pack last month, while the first-gen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-only Watch Urbane actually got promoted to AW 2.0 way back in April.
Once again, that’s some disappointing software support from America’s top mobile carriers, though we guess we should be happy AT&T’s update is happening, no matter the timing and painful waiting.
In addition to a “new user interface”, standalone apps, Google Fit enhancements and Google Assistant integration, the handful of devoted LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE owners subscribed to the second largest wireless network stateside have August security patches to look forward to. Also, activation of the wearable device’s dormant NFC chip for Android Pay functionality.
All in all, you’ll need close to 350MB free storage space, which doesn’t sound like a problem given the stylish circular gadget’s total 4 gig load capacity. Despite its advanced age, the spec sheet remains quite impressive, including 768MB RAM, a 480 x 480 1.38-inch P-OLED display, 570mAh battery, IP67 water and dust protection, and above all, an independent SIM slot for voice call initiation and reception without a phone nearby.
Yup, this bad boy was doing the standalone cellular thing way before it became cool.