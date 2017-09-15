ASUS introduces India to the ZenFone 4 Selfie phones

Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS is going three by 4 with its latest selfie phones in India.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie in its two variants and the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro are now in the market with Android Nougat, 5.5-inch displays, dual SIM support, five-magnet speakers and 3,000mAh batteries. That’s about all they share between each other.

One of the plain ‘ol ZenFone 4 Selfie units has dual selfie cameras at front (ZD553KL) and the other has dual cameras… one on each side (ZB553KL). Pretty much all of them are capable operators and produce different results. While it’s somewhat depressing to see 28nm silicon on the lower-end devices, the Snapdragon 430 and especially the Snapdragon 625 are dependable Qualcomm performers.

We’d be giving short shrift to the Selfie Pro if we didn’t mention its 7.1 surround sound capabilities and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio with NXP Smart AMP technology. Also, it has stereo speakers.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie with single cameras is Rs. 9,999, the dual-camera version is Rs. 14,999 and the Selfie Pro is Rs. 23,999. All three are available through Flipkart.