ASUS introduces India to the ZenFone 4 Selfie phones
ZD553KL/ZB553KL: Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
Octa-core (8x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 505 GPU
ZD552KL: Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core (8x2GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506 GPU
ZD553KL/ZB553KL: 5.5 inches IPS
720 x 1280 (~267 ppi)
400 nits
ZD552KL: 5.5 inches AMOLED
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)
500 nits
ZB553KL: 3GB RAM
ZD553KL: 4GB RAM
ZD55KL: 4GB RAM
ZB553KL: 32GB storage
ZD553KL/ZD552KL: 64GB storage
microSD-expandable up to 2TB
ZB553KL rear: 13MP
front: 13MP @ f/2.0
ZD553KL rear: 16MP @ f/2.2
front: 20MP @ f/2.0 + 8MP 120° dual-camera
ZD552KL rear: 16MP @ f/2.2
front: 24MP @ f/1.8 w/ 1.4μm DuoPixel system
(dual-camera, single output)
3,000mAh
ZB553KL/ZD553KL: 144 grams
ZD552KL: 147 grams
Metallic finish
ZenUI 4.0
Android 7.0/7.1.1 Nougat
Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS is going three by 4 with its latest selfie phones in India.
The ZenFone 4 Selfie in its two variants and the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro are now in the market with Android Nougat, 5.5-inch displays, dual SIM support, five-magnet speakers and 3,000mAh batteries. That’s about all they share between each other.
One of the plain ‘ol ZenFone 4 Selfie units has dual selfie cameras at front (ZD553KL) and the other has dual cameras… one on each side (ZB553KL). Pretty much all of them are capable operators and produce different results. While it’s somewhat depressing to see 28nm silicon on the lower-end devices, the Snapdragon 430 and especially the Snapdragon 625 are dependable Qualcomm performers.
We’d be giving short shrift to the Selfie Pro if we didn’t mention its 7.1 surround sound capabilities and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio with NXP Smart AMP technology. Also, it has stereo speakers.
The ZenFone 4 Selfie with single cameras is Rs. 9,999, the dual-camera version is Rs. 14,999 and the Selfie Pro is Rs. 23,999. All three are available through Flipkart.