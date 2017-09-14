iOS

T-Mobile finally gets its own iPhone early upgrade scheme going

Sprint has been doing it for a long time — offering early upgrade windows for those purchasing a Galaxy or iPhone. It’s extended that opportunity to buyers of other phones since switching to its Flex leasing program.

T-Mobile’s getting back into the game with not only its JUMP! On Demand option, but a standard upgrade option for everyone on a 24-month EIP: if you’ve paid down half the balance on your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, you can upgrade to the next big iPhone. Just make sure it’s in good condition before you return the device to the carrier.

With that, here’s a pricing table. T-Mobile’s lending line only extends to the first $720 of the device’s price, but for some reason, the $699.99 64GB iPhone 8’s $0 down offer is only an introductory offer.

DeviceTypeDown PaymentMonthly PaymentFull Retail Price
iPhone 8
64GB$0$29.17$699.99
256GB$177.99$28$849.99
iPhone 8 Plus
64GB$79.99$30$799.99
256GB$229.99$30$949.99
iPhone X
64GB$279.99$30$999.99
256GB$429.99$30$1,149.99
Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular
38mm$0$16.67$399.99
42mm$0$17.92$429.99

There’s also a trade-in offer you can take advantage of to get up to $300 in credits.

If you want the ability to upgrade with a 30-day quickness, here are the JUMP! On Demand prices that have been disclosed so far — no iPhone X yet.

DeviceTypeDown PaymentMonthly Payment
iPhone 8
64GB$0.00$29.00
256GB$219.99$23
iPhone 8 Plus
64GB$0.00$33
256GB$279.99$24
