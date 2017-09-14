T-Mobile finally gets its own iPhone early upgrade scheme going
Sprint has been doing it for a long time — offering early upgrade windows for those purchasing a Galaxy or iPhone. It’s extended that opportunity to buyers of other phones since switching to its Flex leasing program.
T-Mobile’s getting back into the game with not only its JUMP! On Demand option, but a standard upgrade option for everyone on a 24-month EIP: if you’ve paid down half the balance on your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, you can upgrade to the next big iPhone. Just make sure it’s in good condition before you return the device to the carrier.
With that, here’s a pricing table. T-Mobile’s lending line only extends to the first $720 of the device’s price, but for some reason, the $699.99 64GB iPhone 8’s $0 down offer is only an introductory offer.
|Device
|Type
|Down Payment
|Monthly Payment
|Full Retail Price
iPhone 8
|64GB
|$0
|$29.17
|$699.99
|256GB
|$177.99
|$28
|$849.99
iPhone 8 Plus
|64GB
|$79.99
|$30
|$799.99
|256GB
|$229.99
|$30
|$949.99
iPhone X
|64GB
|$279.99
|$30
|$999.99
|256GB
|$429.99
|$30
|$1,149.99
Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular
|38mm
|$0
|$16.67
|$399.99
|42mm
|$0
|$17.92
|$429.99
There’s also a trade-in offer you can take advantage of to get up to $300 in credits.
If you want the ability to upgrade with a 30-day quickness, here are the JUMP! On Demand prices that have been disclosed so far — no iPhone X yet.
|Device
|Type
|Down Payment
|Monthly Payment
iPhone 8
|64GB
|$0.00
|$29.00
|256GB
|$219.99
|$23
iPhone 8 Plus
|64GB
|$0.00
|$33
|256GB
|$279.99
|$24