T-Mobile finally gets its own iPhone early upgrade scheme going

Sprint has been doing it for a long time — offering early upgrade windows for those purchasing a Galaxy or iPhone. It’s extended that opportunity to buyers of other phones since switching to its Flex leasing program.

T-Mobile’s getting back into the game with not only its JUMP! On Demand option, but a standard upgrade option for everyone on a 24-month EIP: if you’ve paid down half the balance on your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, you can upgrade to the next big iPhone. Just make sure it’s in good condition before you return the device to the carrier.

With that, here’s a pricing table. T-Mobile’s lending line only extends to the first $720 of the device’s price, but for some reason, the $699.99 64GB iPhone 8’s $0 down offer is only an introductory offer.

Device Type Down Payment Monthly Payment Full Retail Price iPhone 8 64GB $0 $29.17 $699.99 256GB $177.99 $28 $849.99 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB $79.99 $30 $799.99 256GB $229.99 $30 $949.99 iPhone X 64GB $279.99 $30 $999.99 256GB $429.99 $30 $1,149.99 Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular 38mm $0 $16.67 $399.99 42mm $0 $17.92 $429.99

There’s also a trade-in offer you can take advantage of to get up to $300 in credits.

If you want the ability to upgrade with a 30-day quickness, here are the JUMP! On Demand prices that have been disclosed so far — no iPhone X yet.