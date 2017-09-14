IFA 2017 is well and done, but we have just one more video that we’d like to share with you coming out of the Showstoppers event — basically, another place where tech companies big and small get to talk with us, the press.

We decided, with the abundance of audio hardware companies, that we’d round up four manufacturers and give a rundown of what they want to put in our ears. The Aftershokz Trekz Air Bluetooth earphones give bone conduction a run for its money while the Jabra Elite 25e puts more of a “bang” factor into the price equation. The Beyerdynamic Aventho Wireless gives more control and detail-tailoring to the user and Sennheiser scatter-shot some earbuds, a neckband and a modular cable hardware option.

Juan Carlos Bagnell and Jaime Rivera have all these cans and beans covered for you.