Motorola has its hit list for Android Oreo updates

After some finagling, it appears that Motorola will have its work cut out for it with a dozen devices scheduled to be updated with Android 8.0 Oreo.

They are:

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5S

Moto G5S Plus

The updates will start rolling out this fall. To be fair, we’d expect that Moto’s fairly light MOTOBLUR skin on top of Android would make for just as light work, but there still has to be a pecking order on which devices get priority treatment.

Correction: An earlier version of this story mentioned that the unlocked Moto Z Force was not getting an update. There is no such variant of the Moto Z Force. Pocketnow regrets the error.