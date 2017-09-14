Alright, time to decompress.

We know you’ve had your heart stolen and your nits picked with Tuesday’s Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater. You could not escape Steve Jobs if you were in that place. But we’ve got three new iPhones and an all-new Apple Watch to process and ask questions about… well, there are a few questions that we’ve always asked, but we’re going to ask them more intensely.

Join Juan Carlos Bagnell and Jaime Rivera as we hit the core of this Apple thing with the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 1:00pm Eastern on September 14nd, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 270

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

Google Play Music

Direct Download

Recording Date

September 14, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jaime Rivera

Producer

Jules Wang

Apple Pie

The Apple Watch Series 3 brings LTE to the table and carriers are falling all over themselves to get people on a service plan. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are decent upgrades from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. And then there’s the iPhone X. And it’s expensive. But there are more deals to be had at, say, where? Your carriers.

Thanks for listening!