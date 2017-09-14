iPhone X fast charging requires 29W USB-C adapter and cable

If you’re getting an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X and want the amenity of charging your device up to halfway in just 30 minutes, be prepared to shell out at the Apple Store if you don’t have a proper adapter and cable.

Apple has told CNET that fast charging on those new iPhones requires a USB-C power adapter and a USB-C to Lightning cable. From the Apple Online Store, here are the prices for those accessories:

29W USB-C Power Adapter: $49

61W USB-C Power Adapter: $69

87W USB-C Power Adapter: $79

USB-C to Lightning Cable (1m): $25

USB-C to Lightning Cable (2m): $35

We don’t have a specific wattage nailed down for where these new iPhones charge at — rumors have pointed to a USB Power Delivery-compatible 10W rate. CNET also reports that existing Mophie and Belkin wireless charging pads are getting software updates for “fast” 7.5W charge rates.