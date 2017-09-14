iOS

iPhone 8 battery sizes down about 8 percent from predecessors

The iPhone 8 is just a tad bit larger than the iPhone 7. Same goes relative to their Plus counterparts. People have pointed to a few possible reasons for this, including the addition of wireless charging capabilities to the devices. But when it comes to battery, there are a couple lines in Apple’s tech spec sheet that stands out to us:

Lasts about the same as iPhone 7
Lasts about the same as iPhone 7 Plus

Really now. Well, the Apple A11 chip is said to be more power and more efficient than any of its predecessors. Is that the full story here? We’ll have to see about that in our reviews.

In any case, we do know from information provided by Chinese telecommunications hardware regulator TENAA that we’re dealing with smaller capacity ratings between generations.

DeviceBattery sizeChange
iPhone 71,960mAh
-7.10%
iPhone 81,821mAh
iPhone 7 Plus2,900mAh
-7.70%
iPhone 8 Plus2,675mAh

We also learn that the 4.7-inch iPhones remain at 2GB of RAM and the 5.5-inch models stay at 3GB.

This perceived compromise of form factor versus power capacity has been one of Apple’s trademarks for the longest time and, besides last year’s big change, this iteration continues that tradition. There’s also the argument that if charging a phone is more convenient (via wireless charging or a USB-C adapter), the need for a battery that’s more than adequate is obsolete. Maybe we’ll grind our teeth when we get stuck with a dead battery sooner or later, but the phones aren’t even out yet.

