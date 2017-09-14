Huawei Maimang 6 (G10 Plus?) boasts four cameras, 2:1 aspect ratio, going official September 22
Before presumably joining the extremely heated war of fall 2017 flagship phones on October 16 with the “EntireView Display” Mate 10, Huawei seems to have a very nice surprise in store for its more budget-conscious domestic fans.
Recently certified by Tenaa, aka China’s FCC counterpart, manhandled on camera in advanced pre-production form and even rendered for the press by the master leaker himself, the Maimang 6 is a little over a week away from its official announcement.
Following in the footsteps of last year’s Maimang 5 (duh), which was rebranded as the G9 Plus for certain markets, this apparently well-balanced 5.9-inch mid-ranger could also go by the Huawei G10 or G10 Plus handle starting September 22.
As you can clearly see, and Tenaa confirms beyond a shadow of a doubt, the Maimang 6 sports a grand total of four cameras. Two on its relatively slim-bezeled front, with 13 and 2MP sensors, and another two on the back, upping the megapixel count to 16 + 2.
While not entirely original, that complex photography setup remains quite unusual, possibly enabling super-wide-angle selfies and stunning artistic portrait shots.
But wait, there’s more. That extra-large Huawei Maimang 6 screen delivers 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution for an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio that none of the company’s previous phones, high or low-end, have supported.
The resulting 409 ppi density isn’t exactly earth-shattering, and neither are the 3240mAh battery, Android 7.0 software, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage listed at Tenaa. Again though, this isn’t supposed to be a flagship, and at the right price point, you’ll surely appreciate the sleek design and 2.36GHz octa-core processor that fits the powerful Kirin 960’s description.