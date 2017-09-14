Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the fact that Google finally announces its Pixel 2 event for October 4. We also focus on the iPhone X and the fact that you can get fast charging, but it’ll cost you. Then we talk about the BlackBerry Krypton as we notice that it just swung by the FCC. Huawei follows as we hear of a Maimang 6 smartphone being certified, but we don’t think that’s the Mate 10. We end today’s show discussing iPhone 8 and iPhone X deals on AT&T.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– AT&T cruises in with iPhone 8 BOGO deal

– BlackBerry Krypton swings by the FCC with little more than confirmation of imminent launch

– Huawei Maimang 6 (G10 Plus?) boasts four cameras, 2:1 aspect ratio, going official September 22

– iPhone X fast charging requires 29W USB-C adapter and cable

– Fresh FCC listing proves LG is indeed making Google’s Pixel XL 2

– ‘Stay tuned’ for Google’s Pixel 2 announcement, officially slated for October 4