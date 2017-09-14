Android

Google Pixel 2 event is official! iPhone X fast charging & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the fact that Google finally announces its Pixel 2 event for October 4. We also focus on the iPhone X and the fact that you can get fast charging, but it’ll cost you. Then we talk about the BlackBerry Krypton as we notice that it just swung by the FCC. Huawei follows as we hear of a Maimang 6 smartphone being certified, but we don’t think that’s the Mate 10. We end today’s show discussing iPhone 8 and iPhone X deals on AT&T.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
AT&T cruises in with iPhone 8 BOGO deal
BlackBerry Krypton swings by the FCC with little more than confirmation of imminent launch
Huawei Maimang 6 (G10 Plus?) boasts four cameras, 2:1 aspect ratio, going official September 22
iPhone X fast charging requires 29W USB-C adapter and cable
Fresh FCC listing proves LG is indeed making Google’s Pixel XL 2
‘Stay tuned’ for Google’s Pixel 2 announcement, officially slated for October 4

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!