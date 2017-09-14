Android

Galaxy Note 8 camera shooting 4K at 60fps? Not yet

Contents
Advertisement

Prior to even when the iPhone 8 and iPhone X launched and talked about 60fps video at 4K resolution, the Galaxy Note 8 was promoting the same shooting mode. Wait, what?

No, really, we only have access to 2160p video at 30 frames per second at this point. Is there a software update coming our way? Is Samsung Mobile US’s product page right? We had to do a search operation on the page and even then, it was swiping through four panels of camera spiel. And again, no, this promo point did not appear after the September 12 Apple event — we saw the same text present on a cached page recorded September 10.

We’ll be on the watch for any software update that brings 60fps to our camera experience and if we are able to get word from Samsung on the whole issue, we’ll pass along word.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Samsung (web.archive.org)
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
4K, Apple, camera, Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, News, Rumors, Samsung, Software Update, Specs
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.