Galaxy Note 8 camera shooting 4K at 60fps? Not yet
Prior to even when the iPhone 8 and iPhone X launched and talked about 60fps video at 4K resolution, the Galaxy Note 8 was promoting the same shooting mode. Wait, what?
No, really, we only have access to 2160p video at 30 frames per second at this point. Is there a software update coming our way? Is Samsung Mobile US’s product page right? We had to do a search operation on the page and even then, it was swiping through four panels of camera spiel. And again, no, this promo point did not appear after the September 12 Apple event — we saw the same text present on a cached page recorded September 10.
We’ll be on the watch for any software update that brings 60fps to our camera experience and if we are able to get word from Samsung on the whole issue, we’ll pass along word.