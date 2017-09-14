Essential Phone scores security update with ‘improved performance’ in time for Sprint retail launch
Prospective buyers of one of the better-looking “all-screen” smartphones around finally have something to smile about today after several months of delays, general uncertainty, corporate instability and extreme public embarrassment.
If there was ever a time to get off the fence and choose the Essential Phone over the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or LG V30, it’s now, as Sprint stores let you experience the exquisite “edge-to-edge Full Display” design in person at long last before pulling the trigger.
If you notice any particularly annoying bugs or an overall feel of system instability while taking the device for a quick test drive in brick and mortar Sprint shops, be sure to check the latest “security update” is installed.
This goes by the build number NMI64C and, in addition to Google’s September security patches that barely rolled out to the search giant’s own Pixels earlier this week, it brings substantially “improved performance” and various bug fixes to the table.
Plenty of satisfied early adopters claim “scrolling and general performance feels smoother”, the “touch isn’t as wonky”, the camera experience is “a lot more stable”, and a number of “little” bugs are gone after embracing this 175MB goodie pack.
Keep in mind that the titanium and ceramic handset’s exclusive US carrier supporter still runs that super-attractive Flex Lease promotion, allowing you to pay just $14.58 a month for a year and a half with $0 down. $699.99 is the full retail price, and alas, Amazon has changed its estimated delivery time of the unlocked version in black from a few days to a whopping “1 to 2 months.”