Just in case you were skeptical for some reason of TCL’s ability to meet a self-imposed deadline for the upcoming launch of that next-gen BlackBerry with no physical keyboard, rest assured that the wheels are well in motion.

Following typical Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification visits, the mysterious touchscreen-only device known as BBD100-1, BBD100-2 or BlackBerry Krypton has finally stopped by the FCC yesterday to complete its mandatory market authorization tour.

Store shelves are the next stop sometime in October, but for the moment, we’re left pointlessly perusing admission documents largely devoid of meaningful information.

Basically, aside from that catchy, Superman-inspired codename and a general outline of the “Krypton’s” design, the US Federal Communications Commission simply reveals this phone is in the pipeline, likely inching closer and closer to its commercial debut.

Still, the sketchy shape of this purportedly mid-range handset is intriguing, to say the least, with sharp top corners and a smoothly curved base. Previous speculation has hinted at a 1080p display of unknown size, Snapdragon 625 or 626 processing power, 4GB RAM and massive 4000mAh battery.

Additionally, TCL officials have been refreshingly candid about their intentions to make the BlackBerry Krypton resistant to water and dust. At the right price, mobile security and productivity enthusiasts could definitely be convinced to overlook the QWERTY absence.